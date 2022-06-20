Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several counts of allegedly assaulting a child.

On Monday, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for 30-year-old Roberto Jonathan Mendez.

He is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child.

Mendez is described as having brown eyes, black hair, height 5′7 and weighs 270lbs.

According to the sheriff’ office his last known address is 2111 Poza Rica in Laredo, Texas.

If you know of Mendez’s whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

