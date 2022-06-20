Nine undocumented immigrants found in ranch outside of El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nine undocumented immigrants were found inside of ranch by El Cenizo

On Saturday nine undocumented immigrants were caught inside a ranch two miles south of El Cenizo by the United States Border Patrol.

One person in the group caught inside the ranch was taken to the Laredo Medical Center.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Department, the individual suffered from dehydration.

The rest of the group was taken into custody by the agency.

