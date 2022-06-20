Shop Local
Rio Bravo man hit by van over the weekend

Taken to Laredo Medical Center for treatment
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is lucky to be alive after nearly being crushed by a van this weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100 block of Espejo Molina Street in Rio Bravo. The 25-year-old man had reportedly gotten out of his own vehicle and was walking away when he was hit, pinning him to his own car.

Paramedics were able to take the man to Laredo Medical Center for treatment.

