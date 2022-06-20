Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Texas House expects to issue a preliminary investigative report on Uvalde Shooting by July

Memorial banner sent to Uvalde, TX memorial site
Memorial banner sent to Uvalde, TX memorial site(Freedom Fighters Upstate SC)
By NBC News Channel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
UVALDE, TX (NBC) - A preliminary investigative report into the Uvalde Elementary School mass shooting is expected in the next four weeks.

The Texas House investigative committee is looking into what happened at Robb Elementary School last month, when a gunman opened fire killing 21 people.

The police response to the shooting has been under intense scrutiny.

The incident is the second-deadliest kinder-through-12th grade school shooting ever in the United States.

School district and police officials have testified before the committee.

