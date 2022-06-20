Shop Local
Two killed during drive-by shooting in San Antonio

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family barbecue in Texas turns deadly.

A drive by shooting left two people dead and five others injured in a San Antonio neighborhood.

It happened just after 10 o’clock Saturday night as a family gathered for a barbecue in the front yard of their home.

Authorities say the suspect pulled up in a vehicle and fired several rounds, hitting five men and two women.

The two men died at the scene.

Authorities say multiple children were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but none were injured.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

The conditions of the survivors are unknown.

