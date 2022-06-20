Two women harassed at Laredo parks

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising the community to be more vigilante when conducting any type of outdoor activities in public.

This comes after a couple of women contacted authorities saying they were harassed by a man over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday morning at around 7 a.m. one incident happened at Concord Hills Park and another at a walking trail close by.

The victims were not able to provide a proper description of the man, but they are advising people who exercise outside to be careful.

Joe Baeza with the police department says people need to be aware of what is going on anytime they are in public.

Baeza says sometimes people have their earphones on and they zone out their surroundings but it’s important to be always vigilant.

Investigators believe the two incidents may be related to each other, but fortunately, none of the women were injured.

