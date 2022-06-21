Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Accident on I-35 and Loop 20 sends eight people to the hospital

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a multiple vehicle accident that happened on I-35 Monday evening.

The accident happened at around 6 p.m. along I-35 and Loop 20.

According to reports it was an 11 vehicle pile up that included two 18-wheelers.

A total of 16 people were involved, and the Laredo Fire Department had to use four ambulances to transport eight people to the hospital.

They were all in stable condition and the other eight did not sustain any major injuries.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this accident as more details become available.

