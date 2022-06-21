Shop Local
Always summer in Laredo

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the summer solstice which means it’s the first official day of summer but let’s be honest it’s always summer deep in the heart of Texas and in Laredo!

On Tuesday we’ll start our morning in the upper 70s and a high of 103 by the afternoon.

These 100-degree temperatures are not going anywhere!

Expect a high of 103 on Wednesday as well; the heat index could surpass the 100 degree mark making it feel like 107 or 110.

Temperatures will remain in the 103, 104 and 105 as we head into the weekend.

Make sure to get the sunblock out because it’s going to be hot and sunny this week as well as the weekend.

