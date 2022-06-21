Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood

Shop Local
Encinal car chase ends in Laredo
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed pursuit in Encinal ends in Laredo

Officers with the Encinal Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the 39 mile marker but the driver refused, sending multiple law enforcement officers on a chase that made its way to Laredo.

The chase ended at the 100 block of Fairway Lane where officers were able to apprehend a man and a woman.

In the midst of the chase, Encinal Police say the driver managed to drop off suspected undocumetned immigrants.

Both the driver and female passenger are facing various charges including evading arrest with a motor vehicle and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

