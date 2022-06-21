COVID-19 vaccines available for children six months and older

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Just about anyone over the age of six months can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC recently made the approval and on Monday some of the first shipments arrived.

A Laredo mother says these vaccines are a sigh of relief.

Little Alsyha who is six months old, was the first baby to receive the Moderna vaccine at Dr. Victor Treviño’s office.

Alysha’s mom, who did not wish to give out her own name, says vaccinating her daughter was the best thing to do.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, she believes it’s very important to get kids vaccinated.

After two years of waiting, parents from the Gateway City can finally vaccinate their younger kids against the virus.

However, these vaccine doses are provided by Moderna, which was one of the two pharmaceutical companies approved by the CDC.

Dr. Treviño, Laredo’s former health authority advises all parents to vaccinate their young children; however, parents should first consult with their child’s pediatrician to see if they can receive it.

The CDC says parents who wish to vaccinate their children with Moderna, should follow these requirements:

The vaccination will be for children six months old to five years old and it will be two doses only but applied four weeks apart.

Dr. Trevino says aside from Moderna, vaccines from Pfizer will soon be available to our city.

Alysha’s mom wants parents to know that the vaccines help fight against those who are most vulnerable in our community.

Dr. Trevino says he will continue to hold vaccine drives at the Outlet Shoppes which includes shots for young age groups.

If you would like more information on dates and times call: (956) 489-4027.

