District 28 Republican challenger says she’s ready for November election

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The race for District 28 will be back on the ballot come November.

The democratic side has made headlines but the nominee for the Republican Party says she is more than ready to take the seat.

Republican Latina Cassy Garcia says she vows to fight for border security.

Garcia won the nomination for the Republican side to run in the District 28 race.

Although this is the first time she has thrown her hat in the ring, Garcia says she’s ready to turn District 28 Red.

Garcia says she is ready for the November elections.

She says if she wins the election, she will work with federal officials like Border Patrol to secure the Texas Border to stop the flow of undocumented people from crossing illegally.

With the high gas prices, she says if elected she will work hard to lower it.

She also aims to stop the current and ongoing inflation prices within the state.

Garcia adds that, with Mayra Flores’ recent victory in turning Texas 34th Congressional District red, she says the red wave is nigh and predicts more Teas Counties will vote Republican.

Most importantly, she is ready to take the current incumbent’s seat that’s been occupied by Henry Cuellar since 2005.

