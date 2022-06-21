Joey Gamez Signs Letter of Intent to play Collegiate Baseball

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -

Former Nixon Pitcher Joey Gamez signed his letter of intent to play college baseball in St. Mary’s University. Joey was part of a special team in the history of Nixon. Him and his team got the mustangs to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005 season. Joey played a huge role in accomplishing that as he recorder 77 strike outs in 61 innings played holding an ERA of .90.

With numbers like that Joey Gamez was the district 30-6a Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season. Joey Gamez gave credit to his teammates and coaches for his individual success and he told us he couldn’t have picked a better high school to play for l in Laredo. Gamez to study Business and Finance.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.