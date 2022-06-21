Laredo group helps women during feminine product shortage

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nationwide shortage of feminine products continues due to supply chain issues.

While supplies remain scarce across the nation, an organization in Laredo is doing what it can to make sure women receive the proper products they need.

Feminine products such as pads and tampons are in short supply across the U.S. leaving many store shelves with little to none of these products.

Valerie Gonzalez with the Laredo Community Fridge says they know these items are needed in our community.

Gonzalez says it’s either they can’t find any or they don’t have the kind that they need.

She believes it’s a lot harder for low-income families that only have a few options to resort to.

Before the shortage began, the group already started collecting donations for pads and tampons left and right.

Gonzalez says, “What we’re trying to do is sort of get ahead of this unpredictable issue locally and we gather with other community leaders and community organizations that have similar alignments and values and we are trying to build what we call menstrual kits.”

Those kits include two hygienic pads and tampons and even some tea bags to ease cramps during their menstrual cycle.

Even though members of the Laredo Community Fridge are willing to give a helping hand in town, many nationwide are still seeing the shelves empty.

Experts say the shortage of tampons and pads is due to the rising price of raw materials like cotton. This could be part of the reason for the shortage and a spike in tampon and pad prices.

According to data cited by Bloomberg, the average price for a package of pads rose 8.3 percent this year tampons, nearly 10 percent.

Gonzalez says they welcome the community to reach out when they can’t find products they need for that time of the month.

“Let us know what you need, and we usually find everything even diva cups so reach out to us and let us know what you are needing or if you know of somebody who is in need let them know about our locations or page and where to find us”, said Gonzalez

People interested in donating any of these sanitary products can reach out to the Laredo Community Fridge on their social media page.

