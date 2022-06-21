Security cameras could be installed at south Laredo park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More security could be coming to a south Laredo park.

City administrator and police say this security update is much needed this season.

Independence Hills Park may see more added security measures in the near future.

On Tuesday’s City Council agenda, members will discuss the possibility of adding security cameras at the city park.

The park has seen its fair share of vandalism.

Just four years ago it was the restroom area that was destroyed; however, this is not the only park that has been hit by criminal activity.

Other parks affected include El Eden and North Central Park.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza says this new addition could decrease vandalism.

Baeza says the real time crime center has all the technology to monitor all city cameras, city buildings and parks, so this new equipment could help boost vigilance in the area.

Park officials say criminal activity increases during the summer.

Some believe adding more cameras is a great way to deter vandalism as well as any other criminal activity.

If you are caught breaking or vandalizing city property you could face criminal charges.

The police department and city would like to remind park-goers and community members to report suspicious activity to the authorities at 956-795-2800.

