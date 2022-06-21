UISD announces changes to its police force

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last week UISD broke the news that there would be changes coming to its police department.

District officials say the decision was made in light of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

Leaders within the district wanted to make sure they did everything possible to keep students safe.

So they created a new position, called the director of law enforcement safety and security.

The role will be filled by former UISD Police Chief Ray Garner.

UISD Communications Specialist Jose Sanchez says it will play like a consultant role that he will be doing but then also he will be in a position where he can actually test and make sure that school is following proper safety protocols.

Since Garner is taking on the new role, UISD has made the former assistant police chief, Aaron Salazar, the new interim police chief.

Both officers will start to service in their new roles on July first.

The changes will be in place for a year, then the UISD Board of Trustees and the administration will decide if the move will be permanent.

Both officers will keep the same salary.

