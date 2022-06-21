Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Unofficial recount results reveal Congressman Cuellar as winner

Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros
Congressman Henry Cuellar vs Jessica Cisneros(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five days, the recount for the Texas 28th Congressional District Democratic seat is complete.

On Tuesday evening, the Texas Democratic Party announced the unofficial results of the recount.

Incumbent Henry Cuellar has secured enough votes to earn the Democratic nomination.

Cuellar won by 289 votes, initially, the original vote count showed 281 votes separated him from his challenger Jessica Cisneros.

In a statement Cuellar thanked his supporters.

He will now face Republican challenger Cassy Garcia.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Accident on I-35 and Loop 20
Accident on I-35 and Loop 20 sends eight people to the hospital
Two women harassed by man at Laredo park
Two women harassed at Laredo parks
Fire breaks out at central Laredo home
Fire damages central Laredo home
Laredoan works on Stranger Things
Laredo native works on Stranger Things
File photo: Laredo Police Department
LPD: Two women approached by man

Latest News

Encinal car chase ends in Laredo
Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
.
Joey Gamez LOI
Vaccines available for children six months old
COVID-19 vaccines available for children six months and older