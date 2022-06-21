Unofficial recount results reveal Congressman Cuellar as winner

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five days, the recount for the Texas 28th Congressional District Democratic seat is complete.

On Tuesday evening, the Texas Democratic Party announced the unofficial results of the recount.

Incumbent Henry Cuellar has secured enough votes to earn the Democratic nomination.

Cuellar won by 289 votes, initially, the original vote count showed 281 votes separated him from his challenger Jessica Cisneros.

In a statement Cuellar thanked his supporters.

He will now face Republican challenger Cassy Garcia.

