Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Boys of summer

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The boys of summer have made their way to Laredo and they are probably going to be sticking around until possibly September or October.

Expect nothing but hot and humid heat all throughout the day and even into the weekend.

Expect a high of around 103 on Wednesday and lows in the upper 70s. We’ll pretty much stay this way into the weekend with little to no changes in between.

Expect clear and sunny skies without a chance of cool air mass.

As we get closer to the Fourth of July expect more heat and humidity to persist.

These are the just the beginning of the dog days of summer, don’t forget we still need to get through the months of July and August.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Accident on I-35 and Loop 20
Accident on I-35 and Loop 20 sends eight people to the hospital
Encinal car chase ends in Laredo
Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood
UISD announces changes to police department
UISD announces changes to its police force
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Boys of summer
First day of summer
Always summer in Laredo
First day of summer
Last day of spring