LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The boys of summer have made their way to Laredo and they are probably going to be sticking around until possibly September or October.

Expect nothing but hot and humid heat all throughout the day and even into the weekend.

Expect a high of around 103 on Wednesday and lows in the upper 70s. We’ll pretty much stay this way into the weekend with little to no changes in between.

Expect clear and sunny skies without a chance of cool air mass.

As we get closer to the Fourth of July expect more heat and humidity to persist.

These are the just the beginning of the dog days of summer, don’t forget we still need to get through the months of July and August.

