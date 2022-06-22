Concerns over Binational River Project arise during Laredo Council meeting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Binational River Park project is nowhere near ready enough to go before the voters if that were the approach organizers chose to take.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, an item on the agenda called for members and the mayor to decide on having a special election to fund the project.

Members of the binational working group showed up to the meeting expressing their shock at the discussion even taking place.

Melissa Cigarroa, a member of the group says they don’t even have plans ready to base a special election off of.

She says they are currently in the planning stages.

“The first initial phase of this river park development that will showcase the binational, bicultural aspect of what this park promises to be. It’s 6.2 river miles, it will extend from north Laredo down to south Laredo, and it’s also being reflected in Nuevo Laredo along those banks”, said Cigarroa.

Council members questioned why the item was placed on the agenda.

Mayor Pete Saenz says he asked management to initiate talks about how the project will be funded.

They went on to say, federal funds won’t cover the entire cost so it could likely be paid from a mix of public, private and possibly federal dollars.

