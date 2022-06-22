Fasken Community Center opens sensory room

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is adding a first of its kind sensory room to the Fasken Community Center.

The long-awaited project officially opened on Wednesday.

The room is dedicated to sensory experiences that are designed to help individuals with special healthcare needs to feel calm, supported and focused.

You can visit the sensory room starting this evening as the city hosts a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at p.m.

The Fasken Community Center is located at 15201 Cerralvo Drive.

