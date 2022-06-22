Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Fasken Community Center opens sensory room

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is adding a first of its kind sensory room to the Fasken Community Center.

The long-awaited project officially opened on Wednesday.

The room is dedicated to sensory experiences that are designed to help individuals with special healthcare needs to feel calm, supported and focused.

You can visit the sensory room starting this evening as the city hosts a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at p.m.

The Fasken Community Center is located at 15201 Cerralvo Drive.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Accident on I-35 and Loop 20
Accident on I-35 and Loop 20 sends eight people to the hospital
Encinal car chase ends in Laredo
Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood
kristina hale
Fmr. Asst. City Manager Kristina Hale suing the City of Laredo
UISD announces changes to police department
UISD announces changes to its police force
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas

Latest News

Update: Laredo couple adds quadruplets to family
Uvalde CISD places Chief Arredondo on administrative leave
Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo on a dirt road on...
Uvalde CISD places Chief Arredondo on administrative leave
Laredo couple adds four baby girls to their family
Laredo couple adds quadruplets to their family
Fasken Community Center opens sensory room