Fmr. Asst. City Manager Kristina Hale suing the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Assistant City Manager Kristina Hale is suing the City of Laredo.

On Tuesday night, the attorneys representing Hale announced the lawsuits during the public comment portion of the Laredo City Council meeting.

Last week, Hale was terminated while at a conference in Chicago.

Hale had told KGNS exclusively that her termination was punishment for reporting “ongoing acts of retaliation and unfair treatment” against tenured employees.

Interim City Manager Keith Selman has not shared details regarding Hale’s termination.

Tuesday, KGNS reached out to Hale to confirm the lawsuits exist.

Hale released the following statement exclusively to KGNS:

“Regrettably, I have been placed in the position by the acting city manager to have to file two lawsuits against the City of Laredo. One for wrongful termination, and the other for violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act and other related claims.”

No specific details have been shared regarding the alleged violations the city made in relation to the Texas Open Meeting Act, but her attorneys said that Hale was terminated without explanation and without receiving the completed findings of a three-month-long investigation into her allegations.

In January, KGNS reported on a grievance allegedly filed by Hale with the City’s Human Resource Department that included allegations of a toxic work environment, inappropriate behavior by members of city management, information leaked to social media personalities, and even an instance of alleged mismanagement of city funds.

Hale’s lawsuit was announced the same night the Laredo City Council appointed a new City Attorney.

Zone Nyguen was selected by Selman and confirmed by the council, Tuesday night.

