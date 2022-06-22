Shop Local
Laredo Council appoints city attorney

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Amidst the lawsuits presented during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the city also announced the appointment of a new city attorney.

The new city attorney is a familiar face for many.

Zone Nguyen is coming back with a new position.

Nguyen was recommended by interim city manager Samuel Keith Selman.

Mr. Nguyen has a 24-year experience as a lawyer.

He is also board certified and is a decorated attorney in his private practice.

Nguyen formerly served as assistant city attorney and later as city secretary; however, questions raised about his appointment to the position,

Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez voiced concerns over Selman’s hiring process.

When asked if anyone else had been interviewed for the position,

Selman said he chose not to interview the other candidate.

Vidal Rodriguez said this is a bad situation for the city.

In the end, members voted to appoint Nguyen to the position.

Nguyen says he starts his two-year contract on Monday.

