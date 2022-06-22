Laredo couple adds quadruplets to their family

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo couple that was looking to add a new bundle of joy to the picture got a big surprise when they naturally became pregnant with quadruplets.

Ivan Carranza and Laura de la Cruz are now known as LMC’s first quadruplet family.

The family who already has a nine-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy decided to naturally add another child to their roster, but what they got made them do a double take.

When De La Cruz first went to consult her doctor about the pregnancy, they thought they were only going to have one baby but instead it turned out to be quadruplets.

After roughly 31 weeks through a C-section birth, the couple welcomed four baby girls, Ayleen, Kiara, Mia, and Ivana.

Knowing how much of a handful babies can be, they say they remain positive about having a total of six kids.

During a time when baby formula and supplies are scarce, both Ivan and Laura have received an abundance of support from family, friends, and hospital staff.

Ivan says the hospital staff was able to donate a bunch of supplies such as strollers and they are very grateful for all their help.

Once the babies have been cleared for their grand homecoming, they’re going to have help from family members as well as their older sibling.

Carranza says God gave us a blessing, he sent us four little daughters we are going to do everything in our hands as possible to have everything for them.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.