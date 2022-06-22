Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Thirteen Texas mayors call for gun reform

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over a dozen Texas mayors are joining forces calling for gun reform.

This includes Laredo’s Mayor Pete Saenz.

The mayors are calling state leaders to take immediate action to prevent another mass shooting like the one in Uvalde.

They sent a letter, calling for Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session in hopes of touching five points.

They include, passing universal background checks, increase the age of purchasing a gun to 21 years old, pass a red flag law, increase mental health funding and finally train and properly secure school officers.

Mayor Saenz believes this letter by other city mayors could sway state lawmakers to call a special session.

Mayor Saenz says, “I would think any political pressure from bipartisan mayors on a common sense approach will help Governor Abbott to call a special session to address the gun violence situation that we’ve been having throughout the nation but especially here in Texas.”

Some of the mayors who signed the letter include San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas.

