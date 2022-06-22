Uvalde CISD places Chief Arredondo on administrative leave

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The superintendent of Uvalde CISD announced his decision to place Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave.

Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police.

According to a statement from Uvalde ISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, he says, “Today, I am still without details of the investigations being conducted by various agencies. Because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I will receive the results of the investigations, I have made the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave effective on this date.”

This comes as more details continue to emerge out of the uvalde mass shooting investigation as the texas senate continues to hold hearings in Austin.

The director of the Texas Department of Public Safety Colonel Steve McCraw reveals parents were on the scene with three minutes of the gunman entering the scene.

McCraw says the officers didn’t even try to open the unlocked classroom door.

Meanwhile, the gunman was inside for more than one hour.

The Texas Tribune is reporting state Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents uvalde, is suing the Texas department of public safety over records related to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary last month.

Gutierrez said he filed an open records request on May 31 for documentation about police presence and ballistics at the shooting, and he still has not received a response.

Per state law, DPS had 10 business days to either respond or make a case to the attorney general.

