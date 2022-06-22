Shop Local
WorkForce Solutions offering job opportunities to teens

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you started working as a teenager, you probably remember that first job.

Workforce Solutions for South Texas wants to help teens with that same experience as they host an evening lock-in.

If you are 16 to 18 years old, they will help you explore different career opportunities, build your resume and even help you apply for your first job.

It’s happening this afternoon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1406 Jacaman Road, suite A.

