Agents find 45 undocumented immigrants inside belly dump truck

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year, over 5,000 people have been rescued in Laredo by Border Patrol agents

The agency says many of them are people who are trying to get into the country illegally.

On Wednesday, dozens of people were found inside a truck just north of Laredo.

Cotulla agents say the discovery was made during a traffic stop along I-35.

In total, the agents found 45 undocumented people inside.

The investigation continues in the case.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

