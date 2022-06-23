Bethany House asking community to help with bottled water donations

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps one of our most vulnerable is in need of bottled water.

Bethany House is turning to the community’s help so they can continue its mission on helping others.

The organization is asking for packs of bottled water to help keep the homeless community hydrated.

The public can drop off the donations at 817 Hidalgo St. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on how you can help, you can e-mail info@bethanyhouseoflaredo.org or cindy@bethanyhouseoflaredo.org.

You can also call, 956-722-4152.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.