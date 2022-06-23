Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Bethany House asking community to help with bottled water donations

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps one of our most vulnerable is in need of bottled water.

Bethany House is turning to the community’s help so they can continue its mission on helping others.

The organization is asking for packs of bottled water to help keep the homeless community hydrated.

The public can drop off the donations at 817 Hidalgo St. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information on how you can help, you can e-mail info@bethanyhouseoflaredo.org or cindy@bethanyhouseoflaredo.org.

You can also call, 956-722-4152.

