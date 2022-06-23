Binational vaccination program now offering vaccines for young children

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As coronavirus cases continue to increase in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, the sister cities are continuing their efforts to keep both communities safe.

The binational vaccination program continues vaccinating the Nuevo Laredo community through its vaccination events.

This Friday the program will host a vaccination drive at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Long lines of people interested in getting their doses were already seen at the registration site.

This is the first time the binational program offers the baby vaccines for children from six months to four years of age.

Former health authority Dr. Victor Trevino says the number of active cases are starting to increase.

Dr. Trevino says they have seen a 17 percent increase in cases in the whole state of Texas, along with more hospitalizations.

Here in Laredo there are roughly six to ten patients, two of which have been intubated.

Nevertheless, the doctor will continue to push for vaccines.

Dr. Trevino said the increase in covid cases is expected with new covid variants spreading in the community.

Through the binational vaccine program more than 300,000 individuals have been vaccinated.

People can also get vaccinated with the city’s health department with no need for an appointment.

The health department provides both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for babies.

Covid vaccination program supervisor Arturo Garcia says they have enough vaccines for everyone including the baby vaccines.

Garcia says, “Right now we have a large quantity of each vaccine; of Moderna, prize, Janssen, the new ones the baby Pfizer, the baby moderns. So, we do have enough quantity for the community.”

Baby vaccines are also available at the health department on a walk-in basis.

Anyone interested can sign in at the front desk to receive their doses.

Baby vaccines are also available on the mobile health clinic.

The mobile clinic schedule can be found here.

