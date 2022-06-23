Congressman Cuellar discusses possible solutions to bring down gas prices

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - President Biden proposed to suspend the federal gas tax for three months which will provide much relief at the pumps; however, some members of congress are pushing back.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says there is a better solution to the plan.

Cuellar along with a handful of Democratic colleagues want to find a simple and effective way to bring gas prices down.

Cuellar says Biden’s gas tax holiday is not the solution to resolve the issue.

Cuellar has spoken out after Biden has blamed the oil and gas companies for the high prices.

He says before Biden considers getting oil from foreign countries or ban exporting oil, he suggests that oil be drilled inside the U.S.

Industry experts say when refineries shut down in the pandemic, the demand for the gas dropped but now that the need for gas is on the rise, industry experts say no new refineries have opened.

Companies have been facing restriction to reopen refineries causing the spike in prices at the pump.

Cuellar says by drilling here at home, it would not help only bring gas prices down but could help create more jobs in oil fields.

He says if Biden’s plan goes through, it could also create a huge loss in money for roads and other transportation projects.

Cuellar sent the letter to Biden on June 15.

He hopes that a possible resolution is done before the prices increase once again.

Coming up on KGNS News at Ten, we’ll have more on where Cuellar stands on Biden’s proposal.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.