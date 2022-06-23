Laredo Couple sentenced in alleged kidnaping-extortion scheme

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two people from Laredo will spend time in prison for an attempted extortion scheme.

U.S. Judge Marina Marolejo sentenced 31-year-old Hector Jose Lopez and 33-year-old Nancy Yvette Garcia to serve time in prison.

The case began on January 26 of 2021 involving a 16-year-old boy in a marijuana deal.

The boy was picked up by Nancy Garcia and taken to Lopez’ apartment.

He was told he would be kept there as a hostage until they got their drugs or money back.

While under their watch, the boy was forced to give Lopez personal login information to his social media accounts.

The very next day, the boy’s Facebook page was riddled with photos showing him with signs of injuries with a message posted saying this is what happens to people who steal.

At around the same time, the boy’s mother was contacted and told her son had stolen marijuana and that she needed to pay $30,000 if she wanted to see her son alive again.

The following day, the boy was able to escape and immediately called police.

Both Lopez and Garcia pleaded guilty to the charges back in October and are now in custody waiting to be transferred to a federal prison.

Judge Marmolejo sentenced Lopez to eight years in prison while Nancy Garcia will serve 15 and half.

Lopez, who currently is on supervised release for a 2018 conviction of attempted human smuggling was given an extra four months, which he’ll serve concurrently.

Both must also serve three years of supervised release after their time in prison.

