Laredo Fire and LISD discuss reunification process

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of the Uvalde school massacre, many communities are putting a focus on emergency preparedness.

An agreement has been established between a local school district and the Laredo Fire Department to ensure they are ready in the event of a tragedy.

On Tuesday, the Laredo City Council approved an agreement between the Laredo Fire Department and Laredo ISD.

Which would establish a student-parent reunification process in the event of a school campus emergency evacuation.

If an emergency situation were to be activated, Laredo Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says students will be immediately removed from the campus.

Under the agreement, Laredo I.S.D. students and staff will be housed at the Sames Auto Arena to reunify with their families.

Heard says with thousands of students at Laredo ISD campuses, it’s important that they’re moved to a large area.

Laredo ISD will have a similar reunification agreement as United ISD.

Heard says the new agreement will also help with training purposes.

From now on, reunification trainings will involve both school districts together.

Heard says they plan on hosting a training very soon.

