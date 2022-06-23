Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police facing federal charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who allegedly opened fire on police during a chase through Laredo earlier this month is now facing a federal charge.

Hector Agustin Esparza, 50, was served with felon in possession of a firearm.

The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Task Force followed up the case and made the decision to add those extra charges.

According to the Webb County Clerk’s Office, Esparza has a total of eight felony convictions.

This all stems from an incident that happened last week where a traffic stop led police to a car chase on San Bernardo where Esparza allegedly shot at the them.

The chase came to an end on Tilden and Travis when Esparza reportedly crashed into an SUV.

He is currently in the Webb County Jail where he was served his additional charges.

