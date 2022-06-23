Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

NeverEnding Summer

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The summer season just started but it feels like it has been going on forever and we still got a few months to go.

On Thursday expect to start our day in the upper 70s and see a high of about 105 degrees by the peak afternoon hours.

Things will get heated as we anticipate a high of 106 on Friday and 103 on Saturday.

As for next week we’ll cool down just a bit in the low hundreds and see a possible chance of rain.

We’ll have a 20 percent chance of rain starting on Monday and lasting into mid-week.

It’s been a while since we saw some significant rainfall, so any type of rain is appreciated.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

kristina hale
Fmr. Asst. City Manager Kristina Hale suing the City of Laredo
Laredo couple adds four baby girls to their family
Laredo couple adds quadruplets to their family
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Encinal car chase ends in Laredo
Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood
Doanh T. “Zone” Nguyen
Laredo Council appoints city attorney

Latest News

Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay!
Boys of summer
Yolanda Villarreal
Boys of summer
First day of summer
Always summer in Laredo