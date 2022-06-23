NeverEnding Summer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The summer season just started but it feels like it has been going on forever and we still got a few months to go.

On Thursday expect to start our day in the upper 70s and see a high of about 105 degrees by the peak afternoon hours.

Things will get heated as we anticipate a high of 106 on Friday and 103 on Saturday.

As for next week we’ll cool down just a bit in the low hundreds and see a possible chance of rain.

We’ll have a 20 percent chance of rain starting on Monday and lasting into mid-week.

It’s been a while since we saw some significant rainfall, so any type of rain is appreciated.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.