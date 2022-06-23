North Laredo residents experiencing low-water pressure

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents living in north Laredo might be noticing low-water pressure coming from their faucets.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department says they currently working on repairing a chlorine line at the El Pico Water Treatment Plant.

The repairs could cause low-water pressure for the next couple of hours.

The city is encouraging residents to conserve water by reducing the use of irrigation.

For additional information you can call the utilities emergency call center at 956-721-2010 or 311.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.