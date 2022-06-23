Pets of the Week: Charlotte and Junior

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week we introduce you to not one but two pups who are looking for a new family.

The Laredo Animal Care Services brought Charlotte and Junior on the show!

Junior is a little pitbull mix who is just three-months old. Now pitbulls get a bad reputation for being tough and aggressive but rest assured, this little pup has nothing but love to give.

Charlotte on the other hand is a black lab mix who is two years old but she is so calm and collective that you can barely spot her.

While they are quiet and well-behaved, they do love to play with other fellow animal loves as well as other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting and or fostering one or the other, you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 956-625-1860.

They are open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. but they are closed on weekends.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.