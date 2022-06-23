Shop Local
Scan launches podcast show

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new podcast show is available for the public to learn more about counseling services and help available in town.

The best part about it, it’s free of charge.

On Wednesday, Scan posted a Facebook Live video where they spoke about opioids and a program available to those battling addiction.

In case you missed it, you can hear it on their Facebook page.

They will be publishing more podcasts in the near future.

