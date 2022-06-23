UISD approves pay raise for employees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some good news for employees over at UISD as the board approved a pay raise for all of its staff members.

On Wednesday, during a special meeting, the UISD Board of Trustees took several actions when it came to employee compensation.

The Board approved a Teacher Retirement System (TRS) eligible one-time salary increase of $2,000 for the 2022-2023 school year for all full-time employees. This one-time salary increase will be paid for services rendered and not paid as a retention payment or bonus.

The $2,000 one-time salary increase will be paid on October 4, 2022. The payment will be based on services rendered by full-time employees and subject to proration.

In addition, permanent raises were also given including a $1,600 increase for teachers, a 4.5 percent of pay grade midpoint for paraprofessional and auxiliary workers a 2.5 percent pay grade midpoint for administrative professionals and a five dollar increase for substitutes.

UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez says, “I commend the UISD Board of Trustees for their action in ensuring United ISD continues to sustain a high-quality group of educators and staff members throughout the entire District. The United ISD Board wanted to show all our employees their appreciation for the hard work done in support of our students during this past school year.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.