Victims’ families speak out about Meza verdict

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been two weeks since Miguel Angel Meza was sentenced to two years in prison for the deaths of Jorge Salazar and David Alejandres but a new development in the case has both families speaking out as they continue to search for justice.

For the past five years, the Alejandres and Salazar families have visited the gravesite of two men whose lives were both cut short back in 2017.

On June 14, Miguel Angel Meza was found guilty of two counts of criminal negligent homicide and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The families say Meza’s punishment did not fit the crime.

Rosanna Salazar, Jorge’s mother who is speaking out on behalf of both families, said the sentencing was not only painful to hear but a grim reminder of the past.

Jorge Salazar Jr.’s mother Rosanna Salazar says the sentence was officially given on June 14 which was the day they both buried their loved ones.

Since the sentencing, both families say things have gotten worse.

On Wednesday they learned that 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez has allowed Meza to post bail while Meza awaits his appeal, a decision that has left both families devastated.

Rosanna Salazar says, “Under his discretion, he took it upon himself, he did not notify the DA’s office, he did not notify us, being the victims. I requested, I remembered clearly, I requested from him, and I asked him, judge I would love to be notified the day of the hearing for this appeal.”

Rosanna says, to this day, Meza hasn’t reached out to them for an apology.

She says he hasn’t been able to look her in the eyes, a request she has asked multiple times.

As both families continue to grieve, they say this tragedy will continue to haunt them forever.

The grieving mother says, “It can happen, it can happen to your family, and I don’t wish it upon anybody. I will continue fighting this is our fight for the rest of our lives.”

The district attorney’s office has issued the following statement on the matter saying, “The district attorney’s office objected to Mr. Meza’s motion to be released on appeal bond. The state expected a hearing on the matter. The court has the discretion to make the decision.”

