Webb County Sheriff urges leaders to help with funding to address gun violence

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar is urging state and federal leaders to help with more funding to help address gun violence response preparedness at schools.

Cuellar says the funding which would help with “Operation Safety Shield” will specifically pay for overtime for certified peace officers which include state troopers, local police officers, and sheriff deputies.

Some of what they can do with the funding is being present at the schools to ensure safety measures are being followed.

They’ll also patrol the hallways, greet and engage with the students and conduct active shooter assessments.

