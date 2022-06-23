Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

Webb County Sheriff urges leaders to help with funding to address gun violence

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar is urging state and federal leaders to help with more funding to help address gun violence response preparedness at schools.

Cuellar says the funding which would help with “Operation Safety Shield” will specifically pay for overtime for certified peace officers which include state troopers, local police officers, and sheriff deputies.

Some of what they can do with the funding is being present at the schools to ensure safety measures are being followed.

They’ll also patrol the hallways, greet and engage with the students and conduct active shooter assessments.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

kristina hale
Fmr. Asst. City Manager Kristina Hale suing the City of Laredo
Laredo couple adds four baby girls to their family
Laredo couple adds quadruplets to their family
A woman added a note to her order on Grubhub, pleading for help and police in a hostage...
Woman held hostage uses Grubhub to alert police
Encinal car chase ends in Laredo
Car chase in Encinal ends in Laredo neighborhood
Doanh T. “Zone” Nguyen
Laredo Council appoints city attorney

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff urges leaders to help with funding to address gun violence
Victims’ families speak out about Meza verdict
Agents patrol border by horse
Laredo Border Patrol Agents explain the dangers of crossing border illegally
Victims' families speak out after Meza verdict
Victims’ families speak out about Meza verdict