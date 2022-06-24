Shop Local
Astronomical Friday forecast

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s an astronomical Friday because all the planets are aligned, kicking off a great summer morning!

On Friday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and we’ll see a high of about 104 degrees.

Expect another hot and sunny summer weekend! We won’t see any changes until possibly Tuesday.

We’ll drop to the 90s and see a 20 percent chance of rain.

This will hopefully bring us down for next week and possibly even into next week, just in time for the start of July.

Hopefully we’ll get some relief during the month of July.

