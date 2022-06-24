Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Authorities find dogs abandoned near Los Centenarios Subdivision

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty where two dogs were left abandoned in a vacant lot.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office opened the investigation after two black dogs were found chained near a lot in the Los Centenarios Subdivision off of Highway 59.

The two dogs were left in the sweltering heat without food or water.

The sheriff’s office says this behavior is unacceptable and the culprits will be found, arrested and brought to justice.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to report it to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at 956-415-2878.

