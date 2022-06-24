City to hold 23rd annual Fishing Derby

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting families to the lake for a good old fashion fishing derby!

This weekend, Lake Casa Blanca will be the venue for the 23rd annual Fishing Derby.

There will be trophies and prizes to those with the biggest catch.

The event will take place Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Registration is at 7 am. And the competition starts at 8 a.m.

The divisions will be from children six to 14 years of age.

For more information call 956-729-4600.

