Community, political leaders speak on Roe v. Wade overturned

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo and Webb County community is speaking out after Friday’s Supreme Court decision to end 50 years of federal abortion rights.

KGNS reached out to the Webb County Democratic and Republican party chairs on the ruling.

“This is definitely a bright day for conservatives on the 3-6 ruling that came down, basically what I understand is that the decision now leaves it up to the voters of every state” Luis De La Garza, Webb County Republican Chair said.

De La Garza believes this decision will sway the future generation to more conservative values.

However, the Sylvia Bruni, Webb County Democratic Chair says the decision is much more than abortion.

“I’m devastated over the court’s decision to literally strip the rights of women to choose that’s essentially the course that they’ve taken that’s the decision that they’ve made” Bruni said.

In response to the decision, Diocese of Laredo, Bishop James A. Tamayo issued the following statement:

“Today, the Supreme Court has overruled the constitutional right to abortion, which had been protected by Roe v. Wade. I am grateful that this decision has finally come and I call on all people who respect human life to join with us in working toward a world where each unborn child is safe from harm. We are all called to cherish and defend life as it is growing in the womb of the mother. We must protect life from the moment of conception to natural death.”

This ruling is a momentous victory to guarantee that children in the womb are granted the same basic rights as any other citizen. Bishop Tamayo joins his brother Bishops with their U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) statement:

“As religious leaders, we pledge ourselves to continue our service to God’s great plan of love for the human person, and to work with our fellow citizens to fulfill America’s promise to guarantee the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all people.

