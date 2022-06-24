Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Interim City Manager Keith Selman gives 30-day notice

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, Interim City Manager Keith Selman provided a written notice to Mayor Pete Saenz and the Laredo City Council regarding the cancellation of his independent consultant agreement effective Friday, July 22, 2022.

Selman’s decision to terminate his contract is based on personal and family matters, according to a statement released by the City of Laredo.

He took on the role of interim in January after former City Manager Robert Eads resigned. Back in 2020, Selman was one of the five candidates who had submitted for the position.

Ultimately, the job was given to Robert Eads back in 2020.

