Kansas City Southern Railroad proceeds with plans to build rail bridge in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Kansas City Southern Railroad has secured a permit to build a second rail bridge in Laredo that’s according to city officials.

When the new bridge is built, traffic will increase in the areas surrounding the KCS Railroad, so the city is working on ways to keep traffic flowing.

On Tuesday night, the Laredo City Council agreed to submit an application for a federal railroad grant program.

The city plans to use the funds to construct grade separations at the KCS Road crossings.

Grade separation is a road crossing that involves either an underpass or overpass.

Orlando Navarro, the City of Laredo Planning and Zoning Director says they will now work on identifying the areas that will add this feature.

Navarro says, “We want to get our paperwork together to consider putting bridges over the railroad track at different parts of the city to help our vehicular traffic because right now once the train, as everyone knows, the train stops we’re blocked in so we’re working ahead to try to get our application prepared so we can submit to the railroad administration in hopes to get the grant so we can do some crossings.”

There are 15 railroad crossings between Washington and Arkansas Avenue that the city will look into making bridges at.

However, they won’t have the funds to create bridges at each crossing.

