Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Advertisement

La Presa Community Center experiencing issues with water dispensary

State representative addresses city about water notice
State representative addresses city about water notice(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County Community Center is experiencing water issues.

On Thursday, the La Presa Community Center announced its water dispensary was out of service apologizing to residents who live near on Mangana Hein for the inconvenience.

The county says the issue is being worked on and according to the water utilities department, the services will be back on Monday, June 27.

Webb County Commissioner for precinct one, Jesse Gonzalez says water tanks will be on site at La Presa over the weekend on Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 25th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Victims' families speak out after Meza verdict
Victims’ families speak out about Meza verdict
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Laredo Couple sentenced in alleged kidnaping-extortion scheme
UISD to hold board meeting
UISD approves pay raise for employees
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
kristina hale
Fmr. Asst. City Manager Kristina Hale suing the City of Laredo

Latest News

Cuellar discusses possible solutions to bring down gas prices
Binational vaccination program now offering vaccines for young children
Laredo Fire and LISD discuss reunification process
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to undergo active shooter training