La Presa Community Center experiencing issues with water dispensary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County Community Center is experiencing water issues.

On Thursday, the La Presa Community Center announced its water dispensary was out of service apologizing to residents who live near on Mangana Hein for the inconvenience.

The county says the issue is being worked on and according to the water utilities department, the services will be back on Monday, June 27.

Webb County Commissioner for precinct one, Jesse Gonzalez says water tanks will be on site at La Presa over the weekend on Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 25th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.