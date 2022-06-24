Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to undergo active shooter training

File photo: Webb County Sheriff's Office(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local law enforcement entity is making sure its department knows what to do during an active shooter scenario.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will undergo an active shooter training where they will learn how the proper procedure and how to react when an active shooter is in the vicinity.

The session will focus on the evacuation and fight methods, allowing participants to determine the best way to protect their own life against a shooter.

That event will take place on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Webb County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.

