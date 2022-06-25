Laredo Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police arrested three in connection to a shooting.

On Thursday, June 22 police got to the one-hundred-block of Gustavos street to respond to a call about a shooting in central Laredo.

Reports say a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was driven to a local hospital in a car.

Officers then secured the scene at Gustavos street and confirmed a drive-by shooting happened outside of a home.

After an investigation officers found 21-year-old Benito Martinez, 28-year-old Humberto Chavez, and 18-year-old Francisco Suarez responsible for the shooting.

All three men are facing aggravated assault with firearm causing serious bodily injury charges.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.