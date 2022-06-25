Shop Local
Laredo Police Arrest Three Men in Connection to Shooting

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police arrested three in connection to a shooting.

On Thursday, June 22 police got to the one-hundred-block of Gustavos street to respond to a call about a shooting in central Laredo.

Reports say a 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder and was driven to a local hospital in a car.

Officers then secured the scene at Gustavos street and confirmed a drive-by shooting happened outside of a home.

After an investigation officers found 21-year-old Benito Martinez, 28-year-old Humberto Chavez, and 18-year-old Francisco Suarez responsible for the shooting.

All three men are facing aggravated assault with firearm causing serious bodily injury charges.

