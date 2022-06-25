Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Multiple human smuggling attempts stopped

By Alex Cano
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Agents stop human smugglings in the Laredo area.

Over the weekend U.S Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped multiple human smuggling attempts.

The agency says they stopped four vehicles at their checkpoints around Laredo that had several undocumented people hiding inside.

Agents arrested a total of 200 undocumented people.

This week’s agents gave KGNS a first-hand look at the dangers of crossing the border.

This year Laredo agents have made over five-thousand rescues.

