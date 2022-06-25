Multiple human smuggling attempts stopped

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Agents stop human smugglings in the Laredo area.

Over the weekend U.S Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped multiple human smuggling attempts.

The agency says they stopped four vehicles at their checkpoints around Laredo that had several undocumented people hiding inside.

Agents arrested a total of 200 undocumented people.

This week’s agents gave KGNS a first-hand look at the dangers of crossing the border.

This year Laredo agents have made over five-thousand rescues.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.