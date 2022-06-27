Authorities searching for man accused of robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is roughly five feet, six inches.

His last known address was the 7600 block of Laguna Del Mar Court here in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 956-415-2878.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.