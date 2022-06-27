Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Authorities searching for man accused of robbery

21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for robbery.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Jonathan Espinoza Jr.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 125 pounds and is roughly five feet, six inches.

His last known address was the 7600 block of Laguna Del Mar Court here in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 956-415-2878.

